Three U.S. Soccer Referees, One Assessor Will Represent USA at 2020 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship

CHICAGO (Jan. 28, 2020)—U.S. Soccer Referee Karen Abt and Assistant Referees Alicia Messer and Jennifer Garner have been selected as match officials for the 2020 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship, which begins Feb. 22 in the Dominican Republic. Additionally, Assessor Sandra Serafini from the USA was also selected to work with officials at the tournament that will qualify two teams to the 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica and Panama this summer.

Concacaf announced 12 match officials from throughout the region for the competition as well as 24 Assistant Referees and eight Assessors.

The selected officials are three of 26 U.S. Soccer match officials who were named in January to the 2020 FIFA Panel, the world’s highest level of officiating. Selection grants the 26 officials the opportunity to referee at the highest levels of international soccer.