Midfielder Paxton Pomykal Departs U.S. Men's January Camp



CHICAGO (Jan. 16, 2020) – Following a collaborative decision between the U.S. Soccer and FC Dallas medical staffs, USMNT midfielder Paxton Pomykal has departed the team’s January Camp to return to his club and continue rehabilitation from offseason groin surgery.

Pomykal will not be replaced on the roster, which now stands at 25 players.

The USMNT kicks off its 2020 schedule against regional foe Costa Rica on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. [TICKETS] Kickoff of USA-Costa Rica is set for 12:55 p.m. PT, and the match can be seen live on ESPNews, UniMás and TUDN.



USA DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Caps/Goals):



GOALKEEPERS (4): Sean Johnson (New York City FC; 8/0), Bill Hamid (D.C. United; 6/0), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0/0), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas; 10/0), Chase Gasper (Minnesota United FC; 0/0), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 16/3), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC; 11/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Christian Cappis (Hobro/DEN; 0/0), Bryang Kayo (Unattached; 0/0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 13/2), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC; 19/0), Brandon Servania (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 6/0)

FORWARDS (6): Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 32/5), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas; 0/0), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids; 5/0), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg/GER; 0/0), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC; 39/10), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC; 55/12)