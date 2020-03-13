Concacaf Postpones 2020 Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship Due to Covid-19 Outbreak

Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic across the world, Concacaf has elected to suspend all of its competitions set to take place over the next 30 days, including the 2020 Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, from March 20-April 1 in Guadalajara, Mexico.







Having gathered in Guadalajara to start tournament preparations earlier this week, the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team delegation will begin departing today.







“Concacaf is committed to working with key stakeholders to consider options to reconvene our competitions at an appropriate time in the future,” the Confederation said via statement.







Under the direction of head coach Jason Kreis, the U-23 USMNT was aiming to qualify for the Summer Olympics for the first time since 2008.







Other competitions affected by this decision include the 2020 Concacaf Champions League, 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Qualifiers (due to be played in the March 2020 FIFA Window), and 2020 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield.





