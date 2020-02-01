International Friendly

Feb. 1, 2020

Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, Calif.

Live Broadcast: 3:55 p.m. ET ESPNews, UniMás and TUDN



Today’s USMNT Starting XI vs. Costa Rica: 1-Sean Johnson, 2-Reggie Cannon, 3-Aaron Long (capt.), 5-Walker Zimmerman, 6-Jackson Yueill, 7-Paul Arriola, 8-Brenden Aaronson, 10-Jesús Ferreira, 13-Sam Vines, 17-Sebastian Lletget, 19-Ulysses Llanez

Substitutes: 24-Bill Hamid, 4-Mark McKenzie, 9-Gyasi Zardes, 11-Jonathan Lewis, 15-Justen Glad, 16-Brandon Servania, 18-Christian Cappis, 20-Julian Araujo, 21-Chase Gasper





Starting XI Cap Numbers (including this match): Paul Arriola (33), Aaron Long (17), Sebastian Lletget (14), Walker Zimmerman (12), Reggie Cannon (11), Sean Johnson (9), Jackson Yueill (7), Brenden Aaronson (1), Jesús Ferreira (1), Ulysses Llanez (1), Sam Vines (1)

At 23 years, 216 days, the average age of the Starting XI is the youngest the USMNT has ever fielded for a January Camp match.

The Starting XI also averages 10 caps, tying last year’s Feb. 2 friendly against Costa Rica for the least experienced lineup Gregg Berhalter has fielded.

Four starters, all whom are 20 years or younger, will make their debuts: Brenden Aaronson (19), Jesús Ferreira (19), Ulysses Llanez (18) and Sam Vines (20).

The modern era USMNT record for Starting XI debuts in a match is five, occurring twice before in a 2-0 win vs. Canada on Sept. 3, 1992 and a 3-0 win vs. Panama on Jan. 27, 2019.

Jesús Ferreira informed U.S. Soccer this week that he had chosen to represent the United States internationally. After applying for a waiver, Ferreira was cleared by FIFA on Friday to play for the USMNT.

Six players are age-eligible for the 2020 Concacaf Men’s Olympic Qualifying Championship in March: Aaronson, Reggie Cannon, Ferreira, Llanez, Vines and Jackson Yueill.

Seven starters have connections to Southern California: Paul Arriola (Chula Vista, Calif.), Aaron Long (Oak Hills, Calif.) and Ulysses Llanez (Lynwood, Calif.) all grew up in the area. Arriola and Llanez were also products of the LA Galaxy Academy.

Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy) and Walker Zimmerman (LAFC) play for the MLS clubs in LA. Lletget will make his first USMNT appearance at his club’s home stadium.

Defender Reggie Cannon and midfielder Jackson Yueill also attended UCLA.

Aaron Long captains the USMNT for the third time today. He last wore the armband in the team’s 2-0 win against Costa Rica on Feb. 2, 2019 in San Jose.

Earning his ninth cap, goalkeeper Sean Johnson gets the start in the same stadium where he made his USMNT debut in a 1-1 draw with Chile on Jan. 22, 2011.

Veteran defenders Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman partner in central defense for the seventh time today. The USMNT is 5-1-0 when the pair have started matches together in a four-man backline.

With the USMNT dressing 20 players, midfielder Bryang Kayo and goalkeeper Matt Turner are healthy scratches from today’s roster. Teams are allowed six substitutions.

The USMNT is 16-16-6 all-time against Costa Rica and 16-6-4 in home matches against Los Ticos.

The USMNT is 11-2-3 all-time at Dignity Health Sports Park.