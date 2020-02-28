A Long Strange Trip: 107 Years of U.S. Open Cup

Travails of a Trophy



The 64 winners of the U.S. Open Cup all have their names etched on the base of the Sir Thomas Dewar Cup. The trophy was donated by whiskey magnate and soccer promoter Sir Thomas Dewar in 1912. The original trophy was retired in 1979 due to the damage sustained over a long life of being grasped by grateful hands. But the Dewar Cup came back out of retirement for a brief revival in 1997 and was last awarded to the Chicago Fire when they won the 2006 tournament. The Dewar Cup is now living the good life behind glass at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas.

Flirting with long-ago legends



Sporting Kansas City, Chicago Fire and Seattle Sounders are all on the cusp of equaling the record of most wins in Open Cup history. Another title for any one of these four-time champions would bring them level with Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles, a club formed by Israeli ex-pats, Holocaust survivors among them, who dominated the 1970s and early 80s with their five championship runs. Fall River Marksmen and Philadelphia Ukrainians also have four titles to their name (though some argue the Marksmen are also five-time winners of a kind). The other four-time champs, New York Greek Americans, are not among the 100 participating teams in 2020.





#ThrowbackThursday: Back in 2017, @SportingKC lifted the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup 🏆 for the fourth time in its history (2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017).



On that day, Captain @MattBesler claimed his third Open Cup 🏆, all with #SportingKC 💯#TBT | #OpenCupREWIND pic.twitter.com/aO45PBdsW6 — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) February 20, 2020

Davids and Goliaths



The romance of the U.S. Open Cup derives, in large part, from its format as a single-elimination competition open to all affiliated professional and amateur teams in the United States. $300,000 in prize money is on offer to the winner of the 2017 event, an unfathomable amount for the hopeful amateurs from the Open Division. And while a non-Major League Soccer side hasn’t won since the Rochester Rhinos did it back in 1999, the dream of a fairytale scramble to the Final is a spur for those small sides who play for the love of the game. Financial inducements don’t stop with the champions, either, as the runner-up collects $100,000 and the team that advances farthest from each lower division gets $25,000.

Doorway to the international arena



The winner of the U.S. Open Cup qualifies directly for the CONCACAF Champions League (formerly the CONCACAF Champions Cup), a tournament of the league champions and cup winners from North, Central America and the Caribbean. The CONCACAF Champions League has only ever been won on two occasions by American teams (both from MLS) – DC United in 1998 and LA Galaxy in 2000.

100 for 2020



100 teams will participate in the 2020 edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Among the sides in the 107th installment of the competition are reigning champions Atlanta United and 22 other Major League Soccer outfits. There are 25 teams from the officially recognized Division II United Soccer League (USL Championship), including Charleston Battery, who, in 2008, became the last non-MLS team to reach the Final. Among the brigade of amateur combatants, Christos FC of Baltimore are back and hoping to match their run to the Fourth Round at #USOC2017, where they earned the chance to play D.C. United of Major League Soccer.